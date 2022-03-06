SRINAGAR: In order to provide adequate Job opportunities to the youth of J&K and make them self dependent, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has started ‘Be Rozgar Se Swarozgar Scheme’.

The scheme is part of 10-point campaign initiated by government to give a renewed push to the implementation of employment and other beneficiary oriented schemes on the ground. The objective of the 10 point campaign is to achieve quantifiable results within specific timelines, in an effort to touch the lives of ordinary citizens at the grassroots level

Under ‘Be Rozgar Se Swarozgar Scheme’ scheme, the youth of J&K will get a chance to get employment. This Scheme is launched to provide job opportunities to youth who are struggling to earn their living. It is a targeted campaign to identify and provide self employment to at least 5 persons in every Panchayat and overall two lakh youth in the entire UT. It will include financial support and skilling as part of the process. It will ensure that a local youth will get a chance to earn livelihood.

The main objectives of this scheme is to generate employment opportunities both in urban and rural areas through setting up of self-employment ventures. Due to adversities of COVID-19 on economy of our country, many youths lost jobs. In order to hand hold these youth and provide them adequate opportunities, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to run this scheme so that unemployed people will be provided employment.

The young entrepreneurs are being sensitized about the different schemes that are being run through different line departments. are also being issued to youth’s who will now become eligible to participate in online tendering process of District Capex Plan under 3 lac ceiling in their respective Panchayats.

To create awareness among the youth about ‘Be Rozgar Se Swarozgar’ Scheme, the government started “Yogyata se Rozgaar Mahotsav”.

The scheme has been launched with an aim to help the youth of a country to build their future better for tomorrow. This scheme will not only help the youth of the country to get employed but also help the country to get developed. The scheme will be effective for those applicants who want to have job but are facing problems in finding them.

Apart from this scheme, the government is doing constant handholding of youth through various schemes to facilitate employment, provide self-employment guidance and skill development for the unemployed youth so as to enhance their incomes, thus promoting inclusive growth.