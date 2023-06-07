Stones were thrown at a Dalit groom’s wedding procession in an attempt to stop him from riding a horse in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district

National media reports said a Dalit groom was targeted by the people of another community when he took out a procession for rituals at a temple. The administration deployed heavy police personnel and provided security cover during baraat procession too. Senior police officials were present during the wedding. People of a particular community started pelting stones at the procession and objected to it. During the stone-pelting, a few police personnel sustained injuries. The police have registered an FIR in the case.

When the groom, accompanied by around 50 baraatis, was leaving the district’s Chaurai village for the bride’s home in Sagar district’s Shahgarh last evening, the procession was spotted by a group of villagers who tried to prevent him from riding the horse. After he refused to get off, the angry crowd began pelting stones at the procession.