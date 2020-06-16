Kashmir: Bandipora youth killed, another injured in Srinagar mishap

Srinager: A- 20-year old youth was killed while another was critically injured in a road accident at Hyderpora area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Tuesday.

Police officials said that a tipper bearing registration number JK05B-5457 met with an accident at Hyderpora, resulting in onspot death of a youth. The mishap also left another youth wounded, they said.

They identified the deceased as Yaseen Ahmad Khan, 20, son of Farooq Ahmad Khan of Suderkoot Bandipora. “The body of the deceased has been handed over to family members for last rites after completing legal formalities,” they added.

However, the injured was shifted to SMHS hospital for advanced treatment, where his condition was stated to be critical, officials said, while identifying the injured as Waris Ahmad Najar, son of Muhammad Sadiq Najar of Suderkoot Bala.

Meanwhile, Police said that it has lodged a case in this regard and has started investigation—(KNO)