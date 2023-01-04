Srinagar: Since childhood, Class 10 student Khushi Gillani could not endure cruelty to animals. Growing up in an uptown area of Srinagar, she always wanted to do something for strays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her quest for animal welfare took her to a different world. Since she was good at baking, she decided to use her skills to help the animals.

Bake sale fund raiser for stray animals in Kashmir 6

Come 2022, `Bakery-sale’ was born. She organized a fund raiser cum sale of home-baked items and the proceeds were used for feeding strays.

“Imagine being voiceless, hungry, and shooed away with stones or kicks. Unfortunately, this is the plight of most of street dogs and abandoned animals. I always wanted to do something for their well-being and this is why I decided to come up with a bakery-sale event,” Khushi told The Kashmir Monitor.

Bake sale fund raiser for stray animals in Kashmir 7

She used her baking skills to create cakes of different kinds, muffins, and other confectionery so that the money collected from it can go to animal welfare organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I worked for three days together from 7 in the morning till 10 at night. I made carrot cakes, walnut cakes, chocolate cakes and muffins, and several other bakery items for the event. The purpose was to not just help financially, but also help spread the word. It is important to take care of everybody, not just people but also animals and nature as a whole,” she said.

Bake sale fund raiser for stray animals in Kashmir 8

The sale was organized by her on Tuesday and it showed the participation of more than 50 people. “From the proceeds, I have purchased various items like necessary medicines, IV fluids, dressing materials, food items, blankets, etc. A part of it will be donated to the veterinary hospital, Srinagar and the other half will be given to a non-profit organization, Animal Rescue Kashmir,” the teenager said.

She said people need to be educated and sensitized about strays and need to be told that they aren’t a menace. “I think the best way is to start with children. It is important to educate them at a young age and dissuade them from practicing cruelty against animals.”

Bake sale fund raiser for stray animals in Kashmir 9

Veterinary Surgeon at Central Veterinary Hospital, Srinagar Dr. Qazi Mudasir who also attended the event lauded the efforts of the teenager towards the well-being of animals.

“Tremendous efforts by Khushi Gillani for the welfare of stray animals that are in desperate need of help once sick. Such an idea from a little girl definitely needs applause from one and all. Keep up the good work,” he said.