The baby elephant made popular by the Oscar winning Indian documentary has become a tourist attraction.

The jumbo from the film “Elephant Whisperers,” which won an Oscar on Monday for “Best Documentary Short Film,” is attracting crowds of tourists to the Mudumalai Theppakadu elephant camp.

The film’s plot revolves around a family, which adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. “It is such a great moment. It’s a pleasure to be here. The elephant is my favourite animal and the fact that the film won an Oscar does make me delighted and excited,” said a tourist.

The director of the Tamil documentary, Kartiki Gonsalves, and producer Guneet Monga had talked about the ‘sacred bond’ with the natural world during their speech at the Oscar night.

In her winning speech, Gonsalves said, “I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognizing our film highlighting indigenous people and animals.