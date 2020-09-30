Babri Demolition Case: All 32 accused including LK Advani acquitted

Lucknow:All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court here.

The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

The 32 accused persons include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the temple, is also among the accused.

The CBI, which went into the case, produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court.

Charges were framed against 48 people, but 16 had died during the course of the trial. Over two dozen of 32 accused were present.

Advani (92), Joshi (86), Bharti (61), Singh (88), Nritya Gopal Das and Satish Pradhan were not present in court.

*Exactly 10 years ago, on September 30, 2010 – a three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court had delivered the verdict in the Ayodhya title suit, which was later challenged in the Supreme Court.

*The Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, but the case moved at a snail’s pace due to judicial delays.

*The trial only began in 2010, and proceeded at a slow pace till the Supreme Court ordered day-to-day hearings on April 19, 2017, saying the judge hearing the case, SK Yadav, would not be transferred.

The case centres on the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid by a mob which believed it was built on the birthplace of Lord Ram. The demolition triggered communal riots in the country that killed around 1,800 people, according to official figures.

The case is different from the land dispute at the heart of the stand-off, which was settled by the Supreme Court in November 2019 in favour of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the foundation stone for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

Following the demolition of the mosque, the police had filed two FIRs.

The first – number 197/92 – was registered against lakhs of unnamed kar sevaks (volunteers) who had climbed atop the mosque to smash it with hammers and axes.

The second FIR – number 198/92 – was filed against eight people, namely Advani, Joshi, Bharti and Vinay Katiyar of the BJP, and the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Ashok Singhal, Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Rithambhara. Of these, Dalmia, Kishore and Singhal have died.

Forty-seven more FIRs were filed for the attacks on journalists on the day of the demolition, after the mosque had been brought down.

The first problem that arose was the division of cases between the CBI and the UP Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

FIR 197 against the kar sevaks was handed over to the CBI, while FIR 198, against the BJP and VHP leaders, was handed over to the CID.

It was only on August 27, 1993 that the CBI was handed over all the cases by the UP government.

On October 5, 1993, the CBI filed its first chargesheet against 40 people, including the eight leaders. After two years of investigation, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet on January 10, 1996, alleging a larger conspiracy and a planned attack on the Babri Masjid.

The CBI then included the charge of criminal conspiracy, Section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code, against nine more people, including Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Moreshwar Save.

In 1997, a Lucknow magistrate ordered the framing of charges (including criminal conspiracy) against the 48 accused. But 34 of them moved the Allahabad High Court appealing for revision, and were granted a stay.

For four years, nothing moved, because of the high court’s stay order.

Then, on February 21, 2001, the Allahabad High Court ordered that the criminal conspiracy charge against Advani, Joshi, Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others be dropped.

Less than three months later, on May 4, 2001, the special court in Lucknow bifurcated FIRs 197 and 198 again, and stated that while 21 accused will be tried in Rae Bareli, the other 27 will be tried in Lucknow.

The CBI then moved the high court to review its decision to drop the criminal conspiracy charge, but its petition was dismissed.

On June 16, the CBI wrote to the UP government for a fresh notification to resume trial.

In July 2003, the CBI withdrew the criminal conspiracy charge against Advani and filed a fresh chargesheet in the Rae Bareli court. But in July 2005, the high court re-framed the charge of ‘inciting hate’ against Advani.

Until 2010, the two cases were being argued in the two separate courts.

In 2011, the CBI finally approached the Supreme Court, which decided to transfer the Rae Bareli part of the trial to Lucknow as well.

For the next seven years, several review petitions were filed in the courts against the charges framed, which led to a further delay.

It was only after the Supreme Court stepped in on April 19, 2017 that Advani and others were brought back into the criminal conspiracy case.

The apex court called the high court’s order “erroneous”, and also pulled up the CBI for not appealing against the order earlier.

There were over 30,000-40,000 witnesses to the demolition, and oral evidence is said to have played an important role in the trial. Oral evidence includes all the statements given by witnesses to the police while the investigation was on.

The CBI, during the investigation, drew up a list of 1,026 witnesses, which includes mostly journalists and policemen, and relied on oral evidence to establish the criminal conspiracy case against the eight BJP and VHP leaders as well.

The oral evidence also includes speeches that were made by these leaders when Advani’s rath yatra for a Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya began in 1990. These show that the idea to demolish the mosque was conceived in 1990, which proves conspiracy.

The CBI made extra efforts to track most witnesses. Since 2010, several CBI teams have travelled the length and breadth of the country to issue summons asking them to depose in court. The CBI has produced a total of 351 witnesses and nearly 600 documents as evidence before the special court.

Documentary evidence too is set to play an important role in the case, including news reports of the incident, as well as photographs and videos shot at the site on December 6, 1992.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court, while awarding the disputed site to Hindu claimants, noted that the demolition was “an egregious violation of the rule of law”.

