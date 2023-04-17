Srinagar: If you are diabetic and have a sweet tooth, you need not worry about your insulin levels.

Zubana (23), a home baker from Chanapora in Srinagar, has experimented with sugar alternatives and low-glycemic ingredients to create a range of exotic treats that are suitable for those with diabetes.

From tea cakes to cookies, she has come up with varieties of healthier food choices for diabetics this Eid-ul-Fitr.

“We have a very limited choice when it comes to bakery products for diabetics. People often used to text me for having choices in the bakery for diabetic patients. So, I came up with varieties in bakery including vanilla, chocolate cakes, butter cookies, tea cakes, oatmeal and Raisin, coconut cookies and dry fruit cakes for diabetics so that they can enjoy having them on Eid,” she said.

Zubana said that she used stevia commonly known as meethi tulsi as an alternative to sugar in her bakery products.

“Meethi Tulsi is known for its health benefits since it doesn’t spike one’s insulin level. I experimented with it to make diabetic-friendly cakes and offered them to my family members to know the results. The results were encouraging and hence I introduced it to people suffering with from disease,” she said.

To ensure her bakery was purely fit to consume for diabetics, Zubana said that she constantly sought assistance from nutritionists and doctors while baking them. “When I got a green signal that my bakery products were fit to consume, I started offering them to people this Eid,” she said.

Apart from diabetes friendly bakery, Zubana has also mouth-watering options for healthier people.

From cake sicles for children to multiple flavors in cream cakes which included exotic chocolate truffle, chocolate mousse, and bento cake, Zubana offers almost 14 varieties of cream cakes.

“I also offer cookies, fudges, cake jars, and tea cakes for my customers. The price is very nominal and genuine,” she said.

Zubana claimed that she doesn’t use any preservatives or harmful colors in her bakery products.

“My bakery products are purely fresh. A person has to make an order a day before so that I bake these products for him or her. I don’t make use of any chemical, preservative, or adulterer product. Since my start-up is a home bakery, so it is 100 percent healthier and fresh to consume,” she said.

To make her delicacies reachable to the people, Zubana received orders from her Instagram handle Makeitsweetbyzubana.