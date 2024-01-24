New Delhi: Apple has released iOS 17.3 — the third major update to the iOS 17 operating system that initially came out in September 2023.

With this update, the tech giant has added the Stolen Device Protection feature to supported devices.

This feature will limit access to private information just in case someone manages to obtain both your ‌iPhone‌ and your passcode.

This feature will require biometric authentication to do things like access passwords, turn off Lost Mode, make purchases in Safari, and more.

“Stolen Device Protection adds a layer of security when your iPhone is away from familiar locations, such as home or work, and helps protect your accounts and personal information in case your iPhone is stolen,” Apple wrote in a support document.

Additionally, the update includes support for AirPlaying content directly to some hotel room TVs, as well as creating collaborative Apple Music playlists.

The new update (iOS 17.3) can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over the air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

The company has also released iOS 15.8.1 and iOS 16.7.5 for those running older versions of iOS. In addition, Apple announced that there are improvements for crash detection in all iPhone 14 and 15 models.

