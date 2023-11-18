Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain said any step towards terrorism recruitment will be “treated as an act of terror.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to a selected group of reporters after holding the first Public Darbar here, DGP said he wasn’t expecting a huge number of people at the event. “I believe it’s a step to connect with the people. It has substantive results. This darbar will help me know the different categories of issues people are confronting. Some issues can be resolved on the spot while some take time. Our focus will be to ensure a fast-track grievance redressal system,” he said

Replying to a query about local terrorist recruitment, DGP said: “Any step towards joining the terrorism recruitment will be treated as an act of terror. Police along with other security agencies will reach out to the parents, friends, teachers, and masjid committees whenever there are reports of youth joining the terror groups. We will try our best to motivate the misguided youth to join back his family, but if he decides otherwise, he will be liable for the strict action.”

The DGP said that parents should keep a watch on their children and check their phones regularly. “Our effort is to ensure that there is no link between the handlers sitting across the border and the youth here. When there is no link, recruitment will end completely. That’s what we want. We want zero terrorist recruitment,” he said, adding that “there will be a community effort to stop local terrorist recruitment.”

He said that terror recruitment is taking place under the guise of “freedom of expression.” “So a collective community effort is what will help stop it (terrorism recruitment),” he said as per KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

About narco-terrorism, the DGP said that narcotics including heroin, Cocaine, and brown sugar are being infiltrated from across. “Earlier, some people would consume charas here, but the youth and a large chunk of the population are hooked on narcotics. Those behind selling narcotics have constructed huge villas. We will be acting against the big fish with all agencies like the Police, SIA, NIA, and other security agencies on board. Those found involved in narco-trade will lose their homes under the relevant laws,” the DGP said