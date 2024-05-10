Drug peddler held in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A Police party of Police Post Old Town Baramulla headed by In-Charge Police Post Old Town Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Janbazpora-Binner Crossing, intercepted a person identified as Farooq Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Suliaman resident of Chisti Colony Baramulla. During search, 18 grams of Heroin like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Baramulla where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, police have booked a notorious drug smuggler under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.

The notorious drug smuggler namely Mohammad Asif Dar @Aash Manut son of Ghulam Hassan Dar resident of Mumkak Butpora Sopore has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The notorious drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal, Jammu.

“It is pertinent to mention that many cases have been registered against the said drug smuggler and he did not mend his activities and was still involved in drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to the local youth of the Police District Sopore and other areas of the district,” a police statement said.