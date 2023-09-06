Renowned Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan, showered praise upon business magnate Elon Musk, describing him as an “adbhut insaan,” which translates to a wonderful person in English. Bachchan commended Musk for his continuous innovation and predicted that his next groundbreaking endeavor would be related to space. These words of admiration were expressed during the 16th episode of the quiz-based reality show.

In this particular episode, Jaskaran Singh from Khalra, Punjab, showcased his intellect and emerged as the victor, securing the coveted hot seat. Singh encountered a question worth Rs 40,000, which queried, “Which of these platforms has rebranded itself with an ‘X’ logo?” The multiple-choice options included Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit. Impressively, the contestant promptly responded with the correct answer: Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan elaborated on this matter, stating, “X.Com now redirects to the Twitter website. In 2022, Elon Musk purchased Twitter and rebranded it with an X logo.” The iconic host of the show went on to commend Musk, emphasizing, “Elon Musk bahut ‘adbhut insaan hain’. He keeps inventing things, and he has decided that the next invention will be in space. And we will have to live there.”

Furthermore, Bachchan humorously added, “The way we’re headed, it will be true someday. But if that becomes true then one day, I’d wish for you to come and play KBC on the moon.”

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter earlier this year resulted in the platform’s rebranding as “X.” Notably, this transition also introduced a payment model for the official blue verification tick, resulting in several celebrities losing their verified status. Amitabh Bachchan was among those affected but subsequently regained his verified blue tick status after making the required payment. In appreciation, he thanked Musk by expressing, ‘Ae Musk bhaiya! Bahut bahut dhanyawaad dete hain ham aapka. Uuu neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage.’