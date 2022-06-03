New Delhi, June 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of recent targeted killings in the Union Territory.

The meeting started around 3 pm in the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Manoj Pande, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldiep Singh and Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh among other key officials were part of the meeting.

The meeting was called as three civilians and two security personnel were killed only in the month of May that including Kashmiri Hindus.