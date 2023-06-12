SRINAGAR, June 12: Acting tough on junk and unhealthy food, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said that foods, including halwa puri, samosas, jalebi, gulab jamun, etc., will not be served to Yatris during this year’s Himalayan pilgrimage.



In a circular issued by the Board, it said that the decision had been taken in order to ensure the health and safety of the pilgrims. It said that only packaged food items, such as biscuits, tea, coffee, and other snacks, will be allowed at the base camps and along the routes.



The circular said that all food stalls and vendors must ensure that the packaged food items are of good quality and meet the standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).



The SASB also directed that no food waste should be left behind on the pilgrimage route and at the base camps as it can cause environmental pollution. It further said that no plastic cutlery and cups should be used. The vendors have been asked to use only biodegradable cutlery.



The circular said that the Shrine Board will take strict action against any vendor found violating the norms. It said that the vendors found selling unhealthy food items will be barred from the pilgrimage for two years.



The Amarnath Yatra is a Hindu pilgrimage held annually in the Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir. Every year, thousands of devotees undertake the journey to the holy cave of Amarnath and offer prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s 62-day long Amaranth Yatra will begin on July 1.

SASB officials said that over 120 langars (community Kitchens) are being established this year for the pilgrims along the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal leading to the cave shrine.

“Focusing on the health of the pilgrims, SASB has released a list of permitted and banned meals, food items at ‘langars’ and made it clear that no junk and fried food will be allowed to be served at around 120 langars,” an official said.

A list of banned and permitted items has also been shared with the langer authorities.

The banned food items included poori, bathura, pizza, burgar, stuffed parantha, dosa, fried Roti, bread with butter, cream based foods, pickle, chutney, fried papad, chowmein and all other fried / fast foods, cold drinks and karrah halwa, jalebi, gulab jamun, laddu, khoya burfi, rasgulla and all other halwai items besides snacks (high in fat and salts) chips/kurkure, matthi, namkeen mixture, pakora, samosa, fried dry fruits and all other deep fried items.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also included non vegetarian foods, alcohol, tobacco, gutka, pan masala, cigarettes, other intoxicants.

The meals in the permitted menu include cereals, pulses, green vegetables, green salad, fruits and sprouts, rice, jaggery, sambar, idli, uttapam, poha, herbal tea, coffee, low fat curd, sharbat, lemon squash/water, figs, raisins, apricots, and other dry fruits.

Moreover, Director Health Services Jammu and Kashmir have directed all concerned officials not to sanction or forward leave applications of doctors and para medical staff during the period of yatra.