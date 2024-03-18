ALLEN Career Institute Opens New Campus in Anantnag

SRINAGAR: ALLEN Career Institute, renowned for its 35-year legacy in academic excellence, has inaugurated its extension classroom campus in Anantnag District of Kashmir.

With an impressive track record of producing All India Rank (AIR) – 1 achievers 18 times in various competitive exams, ALLEN Career Institute is widely recognised for its unmatched teaching pedagogy, academic system, and exceptional faculty team.

ALLEN Career Institute is equipped with trained psychologists to support students in every possible way, ensuring their holistic development and success.

The newly established Anantnag Campus of ALLEN Career Institute is poised to cater to students from Class 8 to 12, offering comprehensive preparation for board exams and a myriad of competitive exams such as Olympiads, NEET, and JEE Main and Advanced. This initiative will benefit students from Anantnag District and nearby areas, providing them with top-notch educational opportunities and guidance