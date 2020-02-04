After scrapping RPC: Police starts sensitizing men in IPC

Srinagar, Feb 4: Six months after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir government police has launched a massive exercise to sensitize its men about the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that has replaced the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) in the union territory.

A senior police officer said government has directed the department to make its men aware about the IPC. “A workshop was also held at seminar hall of police headquarters, Humhama, where investigating agencies were briefed about different sections of IPC. They were told under what sections cases should be registered. They were also made aware how to issue summons and call witnesses,” he said.

The official said similar workshops would be held in other districts in coming weeks. “Heads of police stations and investigating officers (IOs) have also been directed to make their men aware about new laws in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

An official of Law Department said officials of police department can also seek help from legal officers about the relevant laws and sections. “Legal officers have also been told to make investigating agencies aware about the new laws,” the official said.

The official however said there were minor differences between IPC and RPC.

Similarly, investigating agencies have also been told that probe into offences committed before October 31 would continue under RPC.

“Only those cases will be investigated under IPC which have been committed after October 31,” the official said.

Departments have already started making relevant changes in the documents based on central laws. “There will be a lot of changes on official records as per the new laws,” the official said.

Law Department has been directed to provide assistance to departments for implementation of central laws. “The advocate general, additional advocate generals will also help departments for making necessary amendments in their rules,” the source said.

At least 164 state laws were repealed from November 1 when Jammu and Kashmir officially became a Union Territory while 106 central laws were implemented.