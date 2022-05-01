J&K Speedster Umran Malik who is making fast inroads into the national cricketing history has grabbed his first major advertisement contract.

Umran is part of the latest advertisement campaign by Boost launched to celebrate the hidden gems of the world of cricket.

The advertisement features Umran talking about his cricketing journey and how he used to play on hard, rough surfaces.

“Game chote ya bade ground ka nahi, stamina ka hota hai (The game is not about small or large ground, it is about stamina,” Umran can be seen promoting the ‘nutrition drink’.

Watch the adverts here:

He ends the promo with Boost’s signature tagline: “Boost is the secret of my energy”. Over the years, the catchphrase has been delivered by Indian cricketing legends including Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, and Virat Kohli

And now Umran Malik is the latest to utter the words. Will he attain the same legendary status in the Indian cricket? Well, the future of this speedster seems bright and his induction into the national team is almost a certainty now given his fiery spells in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

