Umran Malik has set the internet on fire after his fierce spell in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

The J&K-born speedster is continuously bowling at 150 km plus speed in the tourney. He bowled a fiery spell for Jammu and Kashmir against Maharashtra on Friday last week. He picked four crucial wickets which included Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Malik eventually finished with 4/27 in his superb spell.

The 22-year-old was picked as a net bowler during India’s campaign at T20 World Cup. Luck however had something else in store as his visa hiccups crashed his dreams.

Umran Malik earned his maiden India call-up against the Proteas in June.

The 22-year-old youngster played in two T20I series against Ireland and England before being left out of the squad.

Earlier, he became the youngest player to take 20 wickets in any IPL season. Umran Malik took his tally to 21 during a match-winning spell for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. He broke Jasprit Bumrah’s 2017 record.

Umran Malik is 22 years and 176 days. Jasprit Bumrah was 23 years and 165 days old when he became the youngest bowler to pick up 20 wickets in IPL 2017. RP Singh was 23 years and 166 days old when he took 20 wickets in IPL 2009. Likewise, Pragyan Ojha was 23 years and 225 days old when he achieved the milestone in IPL 2010

Umran Malik broke another IPL record after bowling a maiden 20th over and picking up three wickets against Punjab Kings.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad player became the only fourth bowler in IPL history to bowl a maiden 20th over. Irfan Pathan, Lasith Malinga, and Jaydev Unadkat achieved the feat.

Umran, who Sunrisers Hyderabad retained for IPL 2022, is already one of the fastest bowlers in India. However, though he has sent down deliveries over 150kmph this season, the Jammu and Kashmir player has picked up only three wickets this season in four matches, conceding at 10.42 runs an over.

SRH retained him for Rs 4 crore along with captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Abdul Samad, also from Jammu and Kashmir.