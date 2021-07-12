Advocate Syed Aejaz Hussain no more

Srinagar, Jul 12: Syed Aejaz Hussain, a prominent and senior advocate in Kashmir passed away on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack.

Younger son of well-known businessman, Syed Haroon Rashid of Shopian and nephew of late Shamim Ahmad Shamim, Aejaz was a well-known lawyer of south Kashmir besides being an active civil society member.

Family sources told The Kashmir monitor that Syed Aejaz passed away Monday afternoon after suffering a massive heart attack at his home.

The Kashmir Monitor team prays for the department and offers deep condolences to the bereaved family.