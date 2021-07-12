Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Advocate Syed Aejaz Hussain no more

Srinagar, Jul 12: Syed Aejaz Hussain, a prominent and senior advocate in Kashmir passed away on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack.

Younger son of well-known businessman, Syed Haroon Rashid of Shopian and nephew of late Shamim Ahmad Shamim, Aejaz was a well-known lawyer of south Kashmir besides being an active civil society member.

 
Family sources told The Kashmir monitor that Syed Aejaz passed away Monday afternoon after suffering a massive heart attack at his home.

The Kashmir Monitor team prays for the department and offers deep condolences to the bereaved family.


