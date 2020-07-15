Abdul Ghani Mir J&K’s new ADGP Law & Order

Srinagar: In an important reshuffle in police department, senior IPS officer Abdul Ghani Mir has been posted as the new ADGP (Law & Order), Jammu & Kashmir.

In an official order passed on Wednesday, the J&K Home Department said that Mir, a 1994 IPS J&K Cadre officer, who was currently posted as ADGP, Headquarters, was now transferred and posted at ADGP, Law & Order, J&K.

“He shall hold the charge of the post of ADGP, Hqrs, PHQ, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order read.

It added: “A post in the rank of ADGP, viz, ADGP, Law & Order, is temporarily added to the IPS Cadre of Jammu and Kashmir, in terms of 2nd proviso to sub rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954.”

Mir was promoted as ADGP in 2017. Hailing from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Mir, during his career, has served as SSP Anantnag, DIG north Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, and ADGP CID.

He has also been known for his assistance to youth aspiring to crack civil service examination.