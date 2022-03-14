Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government will use National Food Security Act (NFSA) database for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and AB PMJAY SEHAT to address the beneficiary identification challenges and other data fidelity issues in Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per an order issued here today in this regard by the State Health Agency (SHA), the migration from SECC 2011 to the NFSA database will start from 00:00 hours of 15th March 2022. As per the changes made in the identification process, Ration Card Number will be considered as a unique ID. Also, the Aadhaar card will be considered a mandatory ID as well as an individual ID. If the family has already generated Golden Cards through SECC 2011, the same will be linked with the NFSA database and shall continue to remain functional. Besides, missing family members shall be added as per NHA’s add member rules and documents required for add-member included a birth certificate and marriage certificate.

Pertinently, “AB-PMJAY and AB-PMJAY SEHAT have been implemented in J&K with an aim to reduce the out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures and to improve healthcare access of all the residents of J&K,” further reads the order.

“In order to address the beneficiary identification challenges and other data fidelity issues in SECC 2011, the Government of J&K decided to migrate from SECC-2011 to National Food Security Act (NFSA) database,” the order added.