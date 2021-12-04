Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 202 new covid-19 cases, 64 of them travellers, on Saturday even as there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 88 were reported from Jammu Division and 114 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 337646.

There was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4479 persons—2185 in Jammu and 2294 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus, they said.

Giving district-wise details of the fresh cases, the officials said that Srinagar reported 49 cases, Baramulla 18, Budgam 12, Pulwama 6, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 15, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 4, Doda 6, Kathua 1, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 61 (all of them travelers).

A number of these cases were confirmed at CD hospital’s diagnostic laboratory and include female (29) (NA) from Langate Kupwara, female (35) from Panjtaran, male (08) (NA) from Lalpora Lolab, female (13) (NA) from Hanga Mawar, male (32) (NA) from Hanga, female (30) (NA) from Budgam, male (32) (NA) from Sopore, male (74) (NA) from Srinagar, female (27) (NA) from Natipora Srinagar, female (20) (NA) from Batamaloo, male (34) (NA) from Hyderpora.

Moreover, 179 Covid-19 patients were recovered during the time, 36 from Jammu Division and 143 from Kashmir, they said.

So far 331436 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 1731—455 in Jammu and 1276 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 58 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

The officials also informed that 56472 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.