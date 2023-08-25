ADVERTISEMENT

Baramulla: Continuing its war against drugs, police has arrested as many as 54 drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla this year so far.

As per a statement, police booked 54 drug smugglers under PIT- NDPS Act/ PSA in the district after obtaining formal detention order from the competent authorities.

These smugglers are lodged in different jails of Union Territory, the statement said.

Pertinently, the police is currently on its mission to eradicate drug abuse and its trade in Jammu and Kashmir.

Scores of the chronic peddlers have been arrested by the police this year and drugs worth crores of rupees have been seized from them.