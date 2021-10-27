A hilarious video of Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi before addressing the media has gone viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

In it the Afghan captain can be heard saying how addressing media was the “hardest thing”.

He then quips that his English will run out in five minutes.

“Sabse mushkil kaam hai bhai yeh, kasam se,” Nabi can be heard telling another person in the video. (“This is the hardest thing brother, I swear.”)

"5 mint main meri English Khatam hojye gi"😂#T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/ugbmHFLeL4 — Abdul Wahab (@abdulwahabdr02) October 26, 2021

“Kitne questions hai?” Nabi then asks the other person, presumably a media manager. (“How many questions are there?”)

ADVERTISEMENT

“5 minute mein meri English khatam ho jayegi bhai,” Nabi then adds. (“In five minutes, my English will be over.”)

The video has been widely shared by cricket fans from the sub-continent.

The 36-year-old Afghan captain speaks fluent Urdu, having grown up in Pakistan’s Peshawar, where he grew up after his family fled from Afghanistan in the 80s during the years of the Soviet military intervention.

Nabi has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2017, which may have helped him further polish his Hindustani skills.

Afghanistan began their T20 World Cup campaign with a thumping 130-run win over minnows Scotland on Monday. They will next face Pakistan on October 29.