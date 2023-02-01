Srinagar: Gujarat Crime Branch gave free tickets and accommodation to four Kashmiris apparently to make up for the misunderstanding after they picked them up on suspicion near Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Four Kashmiri youth, who were detained for suspicious movement by Crime Branch Ahmedabad Gujarat and were questioned by the police for hours have been released.

National Convenor of J&K Students Association Nasir Khuehami said they reached out to authorities in Gujarat after getting information that four youth have been detained by police for questioning.

The Association contacted senior police officials including DCP Crime Branch Chetainya Mandlik and investigating officer Mitesh Trivedi.

It was informed that the youth were detained near the Motera area, because of their suspicious movement near Narendra Modi stadium where the T-20 match between India and New Zealand was to be played today.

However, they were released after police didn’t find anything suspicious from them, Khuehami said quoting Mitesh Trivedi.

Khuehami identified the youth as Ghulam Mohammad, Irshad Hussain, Nissar Ahmed, and Shabir Ahmed and all are residents of Budgam district in Central Kashmir. It was found that the Youth had gone from Kashmir to Gujarat to watch the upcoming India- New Zealand Match and are innocent.

As a goodwill gesture. Gujarat police arranged accommodation and tickets for youth so that they can enjoy the cricket Match. JKSA highly appreciates the prompt action of the Gujarat Police.