Doha: The second floating hotel arrived in Doha to welcome football fans.

‘MSC Poesia’ has a variety of different accommodation options, from indoor and sea-view cabins to balcony cabins and suites.

The entertainment venues include three swimming pools, four jacuzzis, and a cinema screen, in addition to a health center, a fully equipped gym, and tennis and basketball courts.

وصول " أول فندق عائم " الى ميناء الدوحة استعداداً لأستقبال مشجعين #كأس_العالم



🌟 5 نجوم

🛏️ 2633 كابينة

🏊🏻‍♂️ 6 برك سباحة

🍔 13 مطعماً #مرسال_قطر | #حياكم_في_قطر #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022 pic.twitter.com/Jhoz36aNNW — مرسال قطر (@Marsalqatar) November 10, 2022

The ship has been allocated to dock at the Grand Station in Doha, minutes away from tourist attractions such as Souq Waqif and the Museum of Islamic Art.

The first ship, MSC World Europe, arrived on Thursday, November 10, and it is in a 5-star category. It consists of 22 floors, 47 meters wide, and includes more than 2,626 cabins and more than 40,000 square meters of public spaces. An external walkway, 104 meters long, and 33 restaurants.

The World Cup will kick off in Qatar on November 20. The opening match will be played between Qatar and Ecuador. The biggest sports extravaganza will continue till December 18.