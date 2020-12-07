2004 defamation case: PDP’s Mehbooba, NC’s Sagar settle matter, petition court to dismiss lawsuit

Srinagar: As the duo are part of newly formed Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Decleration (PAGD), PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC senior leader Ali Muhammad Sagar Monday agreed to make amends, and filed application before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar seeking dismissal of a 2004 defamation case.

Pertinently, in 2004, the senior National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar had filed a defamation case against former Jammu Kashmir Minister Mehbooba Mufti.



Sagar, who was chief polling agent of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, had filed a defamation suit against the PDP president, after Mehbooba accused him of rigging elections by indulging in booth capturing.



Mehbooba had approached the High Court, seeking dismissal of the suit in the trial court. However, the High court dismissed the PDP leader’s petition and directed the trial court to go ahead with the proceedings.



The lawyers of both Mehbooba Mufti and Ali Muhammad Sagar filed a joint application in the court of CJM Srinagar seeking dismissal of the case. Advocate Shabir Ahmed Khan and Advocate Rafiq Ahmed represented Ali Muhammad Sagar while Advocate Jawad Reshi and associates were present on behalf of Mehbooba Mufti.



Advocate Shabir Ahmed confirmed to news agency Kashmir News Trust that they filed a joint application before Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, seeking dismissal of the case.



“Since both these leaders are together and united thus there is no need to proceed against each other. Both these leaders decided to withdraw the case and work jointly in the interest of people,” Advocate Shabir Ahmed said. (KNT)