A soothing collective of beautiful songs from Shakuntala Devi has now completed 2 years today. The powerhouse music duo Sachin Jigar enlivened a variety of emotions to the biographical drama film tracing the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi. The music album included Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi, Rani Hindustani, Paheli, and Jhilmil Piya. As its music ages well with time, India’s favourite music duo look back on creating it.

On celebrating two years, Sachin Jigar says, “The love for the music of Shakuntala Devi has been unwavering. One can’t take a run-of-the-mill approach to creating music for a film centred on an eccentric and brilliant woman. Showing the perspective of Shakuntala Devi through music was an absolute delight.”

After dropping back-to-back chartbusters, Sachin Jigar have recently composed music for Dasvi, Chandigarh kare Aashiqui and have Varun Dhawan starrer Bhedia coming up next.

