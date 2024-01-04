SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla & Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Post Palhallan headed by IC PP Palhallan at a checkpoint established at TCP Hyderbeigh, intercepted a person identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar resident of Yadipora Pattan. During search, 08 Kgs of Cannabis Grinded Powder was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS Pattan where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile in Kulgam, a Police party headed by SHO Police Station Devsar at a checkpoint established at Banghal near Taj Brick Kiln intercepted a suspicious person identified as Mohd Ishaq Shah son of Mohd Abdullah Shah resident of Bandhal. During search, 500 grams of Grinded Cannabis concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.