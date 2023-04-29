SRINAGAR: More than 15 artisans and entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir are part of 70 member delegation that is participating in Foire De Paris.

Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France along with Romesh Khajuria Chairman, Wool & Woollens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC) Ministry of Textiles, inaugurated the Indian pavilion in the Foire De Paris.

Romesh Khajuria said the Indian delegation consists of more than 70 entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and exporters from across the country.

WWEPC delegation also comprises 15 exporters and entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir, who get the opportunity to explore the market of Paris, France.

Khajuria that small-scale manufacturer-exporters should explore this market and preserve the existing contacts.

“This is an export promotion activity and provided an excellent opportunity for Indian SMEs to interact with the buyers, buying houses and agents from France and neighboring countries. This participation has also provided a much-needed opportunity to the SME sector to discuss the latest opportunities and new developments in the respective field and disseminate and publicize their business in the global markets,” he said.

He said France is among the top importers of textiles and apparel in the world. It imports textile products worth US$ 30 billion, which is quite a significant share of apparel (75%) in France’s overall textiles imports.

He said India’s exports of textile products to France were US$ 920.00 million during 2022-23 against the set target of US$ 956 Million set by the Department of Commerce and registered 4.42% growth.

He further maintained that the export of readymade garments of all textiles to France has shown 10% growth and we have achieved a 104% target.

The export of woolen products has also shown impressive growth of more than 30% during 2022-23. The export of woolen products was US$ 17 Million during 2022-23 as compared to US$ 13 Million in 2021-22.

“Prime Minister feels that each Indian product should be made global and encourage every manufacturer Micro, Small and Medium to enter the export field as the quality and quantity of our products wise is acceptable worldwide,” he said.

France is among the best markets in European countries as brands over there offer orders of good sizes has an enormous potential for Indian suppliers to increase their share in the market including Woollens.

Apparel is the largest imported category by France representing 76% of total textile and apparel imports. We are optimistic that we can increase our share of woolen items in this market manyfold with your help and support.