100 most powerful Indians: LG Sinha steals the show, ranks 23rd



Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has been ranked 23rd on the list of powerful Indians.

Indian Express released the list of 100 most powerful Indians in 2024.



Sinha figures at the 23rd position.. LG Sinha has been at the helm of J&K for over three years now. Over the past year, he has enhanced public engagement, sometimes addressing multiple events on the same day, the Indian Express reported.



“Sinha has been focused on effective administration during his tenure. His fortnightly feature, the “Awaam Ki Awaaz”, is a hit. The entire administration meets via video-conferencing and complaints submitted via the LG’s grievance cell are taken up for resolution,” it reads.



