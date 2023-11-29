SRINAGAR: During the commemoration of its Foundation Day at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, a group from JK Bharat Scouts and Guides presented the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, with the organization’s emblem.

Addressing the gathering, the Lt Governor highlighted the substantial impact made by over 63 lakh Scouts and Guides, emphasizing their role in fostering unity within the diverse fabric of the nation over the past seven decades.

He remarked, “The J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides team serves the community selflessly, aiding in skill development and instilling values such as discipline and dedication among the youth. They have shown exceptional bravery during relief efforts.”

LG Sinha stressed the significance of peace for societal advancement, urging the volunteers of Bharat Scouts and Guides to promote peace globally, contribute positively, and aid in the development of a progressive India.

Highlighting the connection between a robust economy and a strong nation, LG Sinha mentioned India’s ascension as the world’s 5th largest economy, encouraging the youth to play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of becoming the 3rd largest economy in the next four years.

He urged the Scouts and Guides to focus on five key objectives: promoting ancient values collectively, contributing to India’s development journey, fostering unity and integrity, educating youth on the potential and challenges of modern technology, and advocating for environmental conservation.

Reflecting on the transformative phase in J&K, the Lt Governor expressed confidence in the youth’s renewed determination and called upon the Scouts and Guides to actively engage in social development and promote social equity.

He congratulated the Scouts honored with the President’s Award and pledged full support from the administration to bolster the Bharat Scouts & Guides movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, he engaged with the scouts who represented India at the 25th World Scouts Jamboree in South Korea, extending his best wishes for their future endeavors.