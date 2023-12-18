SRINAGAR: A youth, who had been missing since November 24 from his home was found dead on Monday in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

Quoting an official, KNO reported that the youth identified as Sahil Ahmad Malik son of Bashir Ahmad Malik of Malikpora went missing from his home on November 24. “His body was recovered this morning behind R&B office Pulwama.”

Police have started investigation in this regard—(KNO)

