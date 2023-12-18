Srinagar: a man hailing from Jammu and Kashmir was detained by the Mumbai Police on allegations of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, according to reports in the media.

The 19-year-old suspect was apprehended while visiting the girl, who was admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. Originally from Kupwara district, the accused engaged in a physical relationship with the victim during his employment in Mumbai from August 2022 to September of the current year.

Upon discovering the girl’s pregnancy, her family reported the incident to the Mumbai Police, resulting in the arrest of the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO).