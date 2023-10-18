Srinagar: A Srinagar-born dermatologist has made Jammu and Kashmir proud after he won `Imrich Sarkany Non-European Memorial Scholarship’.

Dr Tasleem Arif is the first dermatologist from Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this feat. He was bestowed with the award at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress-2023 which was held in Berlin, Germany, from October 11-14.

The EADV Congress is the biggest European Conference on Dermatology and one of the biggest in the world.

The EADV Congress-2023 was attended physically by more than 15,000 dermatologists from more than 50 countries of the world. There were 600 speakers with 180 academic sessions.

This award is annually given by the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) to only 12 young (less than 40 years of age) dermatologists from non-European countries of the world.

The selection of the award is based on Scientific merit only. The selection of applications from eligible candidates is based on several criteria which include several published research articles in medical journals, the number of published books or book chapters in national and international books, the number of scientific presentations in national and international conferences, and several scientific research posters presented in national and international conferences. Every item is scored and a cumulative score is calculated.

The top 12 candidates with the highest scores from all the non-European countries of the world are declared as winners of the award. The scoring is stringent as the place of the author in a research paper affects the score. The author in first position receives a higher score than the author in second or third place. Similarly, a Research article published in a PubMed indexed Journal scores more than the research published in a non-PubMed indexed journal. Likewise, Editing/authoring a book/chapter with an International Publisher scored more than the national publisher, and a scientific presentation at an international conference scored more than that presented at a national conference. Such stringent criteria make selection very difficult and conversely make the award more worthy and of a high reputation.

Born in Soura, Srinagar, Dr Tasleem did his MBBS from Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) Srinagar.

He received his MD in Dermatology, STDs, and Leprosy from Govt. Medical College Srinagar Kashmir. He worked as an Assistant professor in the Department of Dermatology JNMC in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

He has more than 140 research publications including several book chapters. He discovered “Tasleem’s water jet sign” in dermatology. He has also discovered an innovative technique to measure the area of graft required for vitiligo surgeries. He has co-authored an article on the Melasma Severity Index (MSI), a new melasma scoring system that has received a national award (Dr S. Premalatha Award-2016) by IADVL.

He has won the title of World Champion 2019 in Dermatology (Scleroderma) recognized by IASR. His thrust area of research is Scleroderma. He has more than 25 research publications dedicated to scleroderma only. Being the leading author, his famous research on “esophageal involvement in systemic sclerosis and morphea” has received recognition by NEJM in their journal Watch.

He is the Editor-in-Chief of the Upcoming book “Morphea and Related Disorders” by Bentham Science Publishers He has also discovered an Innovative technique for the administration of Botox for axillary hyperhidrosis. He is a Life member of IADVL, ISPD, PDS, ACSI, CDSI, HRSI, IASSTD & AIDS, NSI, and CODFI. He is serving as a reviewer for more than 15 top-impact dermatology journals. He is the Editorial board member of more than 25 medical journals. He is currently working as a Dermatology Specialist at Dar As Sihha Medical Complex, Dammam, Saudi Arabia.