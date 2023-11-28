SRINAGAR: Secretary Tourism Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah Tuesday confirmed that Wular Lake, the second-largest freshwater lake in Asia, will be promoted as the premier tourism destination of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media persons after presiding over a public Darbar at Sumbal-Sonwari in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, Shah stressed that Wular Lake is on soon going to become a major tourist destination, with the government planning a number of initiatives.

He assured the people of Bandipora that multiple initiatives will be implemented at Wular Lake to preserve its importance and tourism potential. “Enhancing tourism at Wular will also contribute to the economic prosperity of the local population.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In rural tourism, particular emphasis will be placed on homestays and other tourism-related activities, catering specifically to Bandipora district, given its immense potential for tourism and rich cultural heritage,” he added. (KNO)