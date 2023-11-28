SRINAGAR: Authorities in Kargil district of Ladakh Union Territory Tuesday announced winter vacations for the students upto Class 8th from December 04, 2023.

Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil Dr Jaffer Akhoon said that the winter vacations for classes up to 8th standard shall begin from December 4th while the vacations for Class 9th and 11th students shall begin from December 18, 2023.

He, however, said that the class work for students of 10th and 12th standard shall continue this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akhoon added that the decision was taken after a detailed discussion with the officials and council. He also said that they have communicated Commissioner Secretary about their unanimous decision—(KNO)