Windows 11 leaked: All you need to know about Microsoft’s new OS

Software giant Microsoft recently announced the retirement of Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Pro Education. Microsoft will end support for the same on 14 October 2025.

The company also announced the launch of its new operating system (OS) Windows 11. On Tuesday, 15 June, the upcoming windows software was leaked online.

Initially, screenshots of Windows 11 were leaked by Chinese website Baidu. It was followed by the leak of entire operating system, reported tech website The Verge.

The most evident change in the upcoming software is on the taskbar. The icons there have been moved to the centre, and a new start and menu button have also been introduced. The Verge’s senior editor Tom Warren shared a screen recoding of the same.

The report further mentions that the users will be given an option to left-align the icons, if they don’t want them to be at the centre. The new start menu includes recent files, pinned apps, and also has the ability to quickly shut down or restart the OS.

Another noticeable change in the Windows 11 seems to be the rounded corners throughout the OS. It is visible around apps, file explorer, start menu and context menu, reported The Verge.

As per the rumors Microsoft is expected to bring back widgets with the new OS Windows 11. As per the leaked data, there is a new icon on the taskbar titled ‘Widgets’. It is expected to provide swift access to news, weather and other content.

It report further added that it is expecting Windows 11 to get more built-in apps.

However, Windows store user interface in the early version of OS looks quite similar to the old one.

According to The Verge, the early version of the software looks almost complete, so the company may soon star testing the beta version of the same with Windows insiders.

here's a first look at Windows 11. There's a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

Microsoft is expected to announce the arrival of the new operating system Windows 11 in its event on 24 June.

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.