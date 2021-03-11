Will campaign on wheelchair, if needed: Mamata from hospital

New Delhi : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged her supporters to maintain peace and not do anything that would cause problems to the public.

In a video message from the hospital bed, Banerjee said she would be back for the poll campaign in a few days and use a wheelchair if needed.

“I would appeal to my party cadres, supporters, activist and common people to maintain peace and calm. It is true that I was badly hurt last night and felt severe pain in the chest and head. The doctors are looking after me,” she said.

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. I hope to be back on the field in the next few days,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress issued the over-a-minute-long video clip that was recorded at the special cabin number 12.5 of the Woodburn Block of SSKM Hospital where Banerjee is undergoing treatment after being injured during the election campaign in Nandigram.

The chief minister was rushed back to Kolkata on Wednesday and admitted to the state-run hospital with injuries on her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.

Banerjee earlier alleged that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

“I was doing ‘namaskar’ standing on the bonnet of my car, at that time pressure was exerted, because of which my leg was hit by the car. In that condition, whatever medicine I was carrying I had those and soon we left for Kolkata. Since then, the doctors are treating me,” the chief minister said in the video.

Stating that she won’t waste a single day before the elections, Banerjee asserted that she will campaign even on a wheelchair if need be.

“I will be back within one or two days,” she said.

Banerjee’s appeal to her supporters came amid widespread protests by Trinamool Congress workers across the state.

The TMC activists blocked roads, burnt tyres and raised slogans, blaming the BJP for the alleged attack.

Besides several areas in Kolkata, including Chetla and Sovabazar, TMC workers protested in Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, Paschim Bardhaman and Purba Medinipur, among others.