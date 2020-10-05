Two CRPF men injured in Pampore militant attack

Pulwama: Militants on Monday attacked joint party of police and CRPF men at Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district leaving two CRPF men injured, officials said.

An official said that militants attacked Joint party of security forces near Kandizal bridge of Pampore in Pulwama district resulting in injuries to two CRPF men.

“Two CRPF men sustained injuries who were shifted to hospital. Both are being treated and are stable,” they said.

Officials said that traffic has been halted on the highway and a massive search operation has been launched by the army’s 50 RR and joints teams of police and army to nab the attackers—(KNO)