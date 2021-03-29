Municipal Councilor, SPO killed in north Kashmir militant attack

Srinagar: A Municipal Councilor and a Special Police Officer were killed and a civilian injured in alleged militant attack in Sopore area of north Kashmir.

Official sources said that councilor Reyaz Ahmad Peer son of Ghulam Nabi Peer of Ningli Sopore, SPO Shafqat Nazir Khan son of Nazir Ahmad of Mundji Sopore and a civilian Shamas Din peer son of Ghulam Mohammad Peer were seriously injured in the attack at Sopore.

The injured were shifted to hospital where one of them, the councilor and the SPO succumbed to their injuries. The civilian has been referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment, they said.

Block Medical Officer Dr Rudiyana said the death of Reyaz Ahmad and SPO and injuries to Shams Din.

Police said that investigations were underway as regards the attack. Emerging story. More details awaited. (GNS)