Srinagar: The Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar on Monday said that the poll body will announce the schedule for elections in Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time keeping in view the security and other aspects in mind.

The poll body chief made the remarks during a press conference in Delhi to announce schedule for elections in 5 states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Telangana and Rajasthan.

“Whatever be the right time for holding elections in J&K, the Commission will convey the decision keeping in view security, other aspects and other elections in the states, which will be simultaneous held. We will announce the schedule at an appropriate time,” he said.( KNS)



