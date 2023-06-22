Jammu:Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar emphasized that Article 370 was a temporary provision that lasted for 70 years, while praising the significant progress witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019. Speaking at the Jammu University Convocation, he highlighted the fulfillment of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s vision of a unified nation with one constitution, one leader, and one national emblem following J&K’s complete integration with India.

The Vice President, as reported by Kashmir News Observer (KNO), expressed satisfaction that Article 370 no longer exists in J&K, stating, “Today, the dream of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee of having one country with two emblems and two leaders stands fulfilled. With J&K’s complete integration, there is one constitution, one leader, and one national emblem from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.”

Dhankar highlighted the remarkable growth in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370, which opened doors for investment, boosted tourism, and accelerated development. He mentioned Jammu’s potential to become an educational hub and highlighted the presence of top institutions such as IIM, IIT, and AIIMS in J&K.

The Vice President noted that the architect of the Indian constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, did not include Article 370 due to his far-sightedness. He mentioned the repeal of 200 state laws and the modification of 100 laws following the abrogation of Article 370. Dhankar also cited the construction of roads and significant infrastructure projects like the Banihal tunnel, Chenani-Nashiri tunnel, and the world’s highest rail bridge over the Chenab River.

Dhankar commended India’s economic growth and digital transformation, highlighting the country’s 700 million internet users, surpassing the numbers in the United States and China. He expressed pride in India’s flourishing democracy, stating that the country’s political ecosystem extends from the grassroots level to the central level, enabling Indian genius to thrive globally.

The Vice President condemned the dissemination of false narratives orchestrated by forces inimical to India, without explicitly naming any country or individual. He emphasized the need to confront these nefarious designs and not allow them to succeed on Indian soil, calling for vigilance and unity.

Regarding the successful G-20 meet held in Srinagar, Dhankar highlighted the achievements of the Tourism Working Group meeting and emphasized the importance of never ceasing to dream, as all dreams can be realized. He also affirmed that corruption would not be tolerated, as all individuals involved are accountable to the law.

