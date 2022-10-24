Srinagar: Wildlife department has decided to conduct a wild boar census and study its impact on the ecology of Dachigam National Park.

This is the first of its research in the valley which has seen a rise in the population of wild boar in recent years.

As per an official communique, the department has decided to hire project associates for this project, which will give a detailed insight into the wild boars in the valley.

It said that the project will be implemented in the next six months. Under this project, the department will conduct the census of wild boards and study its impact on the ecological system at the national park.

This project is being funded by the Jammu and Kashmir government under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management & Planning Authority (CAMPA).

Officials said the project has been initiated given the increase in the number of wild boars at the national park.

“Wild boars have resurfaced after a long time. So this research study is being conducted to know their contribution or impact on the national park. The national park is a shelter for many wild animals including bears, leopards, hangul, and a few species of reptiles. It needs to see whether the increasing population of wild boars is having any impact on other species,” an official said.

He said research associates for this project have been already hired.

Wild boars, which are not native to Kashmir were first spotted in the valley in the mid-1980s. Later they disappeared mysteriously.

However, for the last few years, they have again appeared in the valley causing concern among the local population.

During recent years, wild pigs have been sighted in many areas of north Kashmir, including Uri, Lachipora, Limber, Rafiabad, Rajwar, and Balpur. The animal has also been found wandering in Dachigam National Park and its adjoining orchard in Srinagar.