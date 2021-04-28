Wife dies, husband sustains injuries in Uri road mishap

Uri: A passenger cab met an accident resulting in death of a person and injuries to another here on Wednesday morning.

Reports said that an Eco cab bearing registration number JK-04E 5046 skidded of the road in village Nawarunda Uri, resulting in injuries to two persons.

The injured duo was identified as Khursheed Ahmad Kohli and Pakeeza Begum, in husband-wife relation.

The injured were immediately evacuated to sub-district hospital Uri, however the female Pakeeza Begum (28) with critical injuries succumbed on way.

Confirming the death of the woman, Block Medical Officer Uri Dr Mohammad Ramzan Mir told GNS that she was brought dead on arrival at SDH Uri.

“Husband of the deceased woman has been referred to GMC Baramulla on administering of first-aid”, the official added.

Meanwhile confirming the incident, a police official concerned told GNS that a case is being registered into the incident for due investigations. (GNS)