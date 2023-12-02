In Srinagar, the Jammu Kashmir Police announced on Saturday that they have solved the Sopore murder case by apprehending the wife and her paramour as the main suspects.

According to official sources, the investigation began after the family reported the disappearance of 50-year-old Reyaz Ahmad Mir on Friday morning. After an extensive search, Mir’s deceased body was discovered in a water-filled trench.

Following this discovery, the authorities swiftly detained the wife and her boyfriend, concluding the investigation promptly. A detailed police briefing on the case is set for tomorrow, while both the wife and her boyfriend remain in custody.