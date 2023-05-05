Google has rolled out a passkey authentication system to make online accounts more secure.

What are passkeys?

Google’s passkeys are a new authentication system that’s more secure than traditional passwords and two-step verification.

This new system was jointly announced by Apple, Google, and Microsoft over a year ago, with the aim of making online accounts more secure and easier to access.

How do passkeys work?

With passkeys, logging in is easy and simple.

Instead of typing a password or entering a code, you use biometric authentication like a fingerprint reader or face scanner.

You can also use a regular device lock PIN or physical authentication keys.

Passkeys are stored only on the device you set them up on, making them virtually impossible for hackers to steal

Unlike traditional passwords, passkeys cannot be written down or shared, which makes them much more secure.

Logging into passkeys-supported websites or apps is a breeze! Simply verify your identity with your device’s biometric system or PIN, and you’re in.

Benefits of passkeys:

Using passkeys instead of traditional passwords has several benefits.

First, it eliminates the need to remember long, complicated passwords for every website or service you use.

Second, since passkeys are stored only on your device, they are much harder for hackers to steal.

Third, passkeys are easy to use and can be authenticated quickly, making it more convenient for users to access their online accounts.

Finally, passkeys can be used in addition to regular passwords and 2SV systems for added security.