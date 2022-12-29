Srinagar: Even as the Kashmir valley is expected to receive light to moderate rain/ snow tonight, the MeT office has ruled out chances of ‘major snowfall’ till January 5.

Check out the latest weather update and Advisory from the MeT office:

ADVERTISEMENT

December 29-30: Intermittent Light to Moderate Rain( in plains of Jmu) /Snow in Kashmir at many places J&K (>75% chance) from evening of 29th to 30th Forenoon. Colder days & warmer nights.

31𝙨𝙩 𝘿𝙚𝙘-5𝙩𝙝 𝙅𝙖𝙣: Mainly Dry weather. No forecast of any major snowfall till 5th Jan

𝙁𝙊𝙂: Visibility improved in Jmu, Chandigarh, Delhi today. FOG may develop again from 1st Jan.

𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮:

ADVERTISEMENT

Although, there’s no forecast of any major snowfall but even light Snowfall & below freezing temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation on Sonmarg-Zojila, Gurez-Bandipore, Mughal road, Sadnatop etc. on 30th.