SRINAGAR: Weatherman has forecast light rain showers in the plains of Kashmir.

“A couple of light rain showers are possible at a few places in the plains, with maximum chances for some parts of south Kashmir. Overall nothing significant is expected anywhere,” said Kashmir Weather, a private forecaster.

Weatherman also forecast a fresh spell of snowfall at Pir Ki Gali, Sadhna Top, Zojila, Sinthan Top, etc.

“Rain showers can also occur at a few places in the Jammu region, especially the areas situated close to the Pir Panjal range. Although no major activity is expected,” it said.

Snow showers are possible at some places in Kargil district till today evening. Nothing significant is expected in Leh district.

Kashmir Weather said mostly dry weather is expected for the next 10 days from tomorrow.