New Delhi, Apr 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that we must focus on revival of Indian Knowledge System and commit ourselves in exploring new ideas, new opportunities to meet the challenges of 21st century.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said while attending the book launch event in remembrance of Prof. Giridhar Prasad Thakur, today.

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the National Education Policy-2020 is promoting Value-based education, fostering innovation & creativity and building the future human capital. Connectivity & Content will play a crucial role in India’s journey,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor paid tributes to Prof. Giridhar Prasad Thakur for his significant contribution to Psychological research and teaching.

“He was a leading luminary of Psychology and a world leader in many areas of Applied Psychology. Throughout his life, Professor Thakur pursued and achieved excellence in both research & teaching,” the Lt Governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Thakur, Professor of Clinical Psychology had served as a Head, department of Psychology and Dean, faculty of social sciences, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith. He also held various positions in Psychology related organisations around the world. As President of Indian Academy of Applied Psychology, Prof. Thakur had played a pivotal role in guiding the research. He was decorated with some of the world’s most prestigious awards besides contributing to international journals.

“Prof. Thakur had demonstrated that Indian knowledge system provided solid base for Psychological testing model. He had relentlessly guided the growth of Indian School Psychology Association & nurtured several organisations that put India on the world map in psychological research,” the Lt Governor observed.

“Professor Thakur was a pioneer of Sports Psychology in India. He made a huge contribution by using psychological knowledge and skills to address the issues related to performance and to create conducive environment for sportspersons,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor called upon teaching community, researchers, writers and thinkers to share Prof. Thakur’s wisdom with young generation.

“Psychology & science have made immense contribution to social inclusion and equity. In India’s march to progress, the young generation and academic world can be benefitted through experience and research works,” he added.

Prof. S. Varakhedi, Vice Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi; Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU, New Delhi; Prof. Dinesh Singh, former Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi; Dr. Archana Thakur, Joint Secretary, UGC, family members of Prof. Giridhar Prasad Thakur and prominent personalities from all walks of life were present.