We have succeeded in reviving Sufi traditions: Waqf chairperson

RAJOURI: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, today visited Naushera and Rajouri on her official tour. She visited many Waqf campuses in Naushera and Rajouri and took stock of the ongoing developmental works. She also assessed the required works to be undertaken by the Board in the coming days.

Dr. Andrabi was accompanied by senior Waqf Officers and Administrator for Rajouri, Abdul Qayoom Mir. Dr. Andrabi discussed future plans of the Board related to Rajouri district.

Earlier, Andrabi was accorded a warm reception by the people and Board authorities upon her arrival in Naushera and Rajouri. She also met with many public delegations and interacted with people from different walks of life.

Dr. Darakhshan also spoke to the media in Rajouri later and said that J&K was now a transformed territory as the law and order situation in the UT has improved miraculously after 2019.

“The whole of J&K now talks about development and progress in place of day-to-day shutdown calendars, stone pelting incidents, violence, and fears. We have traveled from the era of destruction to development and peace,” said Dr. Andrabi.

She took a strong dig at the dynasts who were instrumental in supporting separatism and violence by saying that they want the bleeding J&K back. Listening to them, one can simply gather their sinister political agendas.

Dr. Andrabi said that like in all other sectors, the Waqf Board in J&K has registered remarkable achievements in streamlining the Waqf management system and making it vibrant and transparent. This Board has succeeded in reviving the Sufi spiritual centers throughout the UT.